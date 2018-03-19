Catching Up with…Shawn Maffenbeier

By Billy Rainford

Due to circumstances beyond our control (man, I wish I could say that…), we messed up connecting with defending Canadian MX2 champion, Shawn Maffenbeier, last week before Frid’Eh Update #11.

A lot of interviews are recorded on the phone or in person and then typed. Since I was traveling last week, I asked if I could email the questions. Shawn said yes and off they went…to an email address he hasn’t used in years! Oops.

Anyway, Shawn was good enough to send them over this morning, so here’s what the Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki rider had to say.

Hello, Shawn. We just saw you out in California not too long ago, but lets ask you a few questions for the #11 intro. You finally won a Pro Motocross title in MX2 last season. The season didn’t start out without its issues. Can you sum up your 2017 summer?

Shawn Maffenbeier: The summer of 2017 was testing. I felt like the momentum swung to so many riders at different points in the series and we all had our fair share of issues and racing problems! I knew I was one of the fastest guys in the class all year long, I just had to minimize the mistakes. At the end of all of it, I wouldn’t change a thing. It was so bitter sweet at the end of it all and I felt like we truly earned the championship!

You’ve been around the sport a long time. How did it feel to cross the line in Barrie and win the title. Was that the best moto feeling ever?

The most incredible part to me was coming around the last corner and seeing the amount of people on the track giving me a round of applause. It wasn’t till that moment that I realized that I had won the championship. I put so much focus and attention to small details in my program that I need to improve on weekly and sometimes I get my head so stuck in the day to day progress that I forget how far I’ve come. To answer your question, it was the best feeling ever!

You didn’t have any time off because you rode for Team Canada in England. How does that event differ from anything else you’ve done? Is it something you look forward to?

I don’t think that the general moto community realizes how much time, money, and effort goes into that event. Right from when you get chosen and accept to represent Canada, it’s a whole summer of getting everything organized and arranged. On my side of things, it’s a week or two off after nationals and right back to it for that race. Preparation aside, it’s a time of the year where Canadian teams and riders come together and work together to do our very best for our country. You put your team shirt aside and put on a Canadian shirt. It’s one of my favourite events to be a part of!

You’re training down in California again this winter. Who is in your group down there?

We had a real solid crew in California this year. Keylan Meston and I have been working together the last couple of years and needed a few others to make an accommodation work this year. So we had Davey Fraser and Graham Scott and his mechanic Alix join us.

Are you guys competitive with each other? Who’s looking good so far?

That’s one of the greatest thing about working in a group. We all push each other. All the guys are on 450’s so I got my work cut out for me to keep up to those guys on the bigger tracks and I try to push them when I can on the smaller tighter tracks. I can’t let the cat out of the bag but the dark horses are coming.

You’re busy with the Triple Crown this spring, but will you try to race anything else before the outdoor season starts up here at the end of May? Is more racing something the “new” team encourages?

This is a great question that I’ve been trying to decide what’s the best decision. I think if the time is right and a race pops up, I’ll take advantage of it, but with us racing 10 months of the year, you have to take the time for your body to recover and push again.



I have to ask you about the first AX race in Abbotsford. Can you sum that one up for us? We’ve never seen an indoor race in those conditions. (Shawn just went 1-1 at rounds 2 and 3 in Calgary this past weekend)

It was frustrating, for sure. Honestly, the group of us kind of expected the dirt to be bad but not that bad! Indoor racing is awesome because you can control the variable of weather. Unfortunately, it seemed like there wasn’t enough communication with people in the area. I think there were some options that weren’t really explored. I’m sure the crew won’t make that mistake again!

Did everyone just throw their bikes in the trash? Kidding, but what were the next few days like getting everything back to working condition?

That was the shame of it all. All of the teams are stretching the budgets to make this new series work and we all basically needed rebuilds after the first round where it should have lasted the entire AX series. Like I said before, I doubt that they will make that mistake again. They obviously didn’t want it that way either. Just frustrating as a rider and team.

(Yes, I’m leaving this in) We’re heading into Calgary this week. We’re assuming normal conditions. What are you hoping to accomplish this week at the double header.

Well, Bill, because you had my email from 2006 and I’m filling this out on Monday, I’m going to say a 1-1 would be a great accomplishment for this weekend!







How much longer will you stay down in California?

I’ll be down here for another few weeks. Then you’ll see me out in Ontario for the last few rounds and working with the team getting our testing in.

OK, good luck this weekend (Looking back, I’m predicting a really good one! I’m 100% with my look-back predictions…) Who would you like to thank?

Monster Energy, Alpinestars, Piller’s, Kawasaki, Race Tech Suspension, Bondi Engines, Dunlop, Mobius knee braces, Scott goggles, my trainer, Brad, from Migration Unlimited, my girlfriend, Robin, and the entire team for bringing this program together for me! Thank you.

Here’s our podcast interview from Calgary: