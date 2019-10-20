Champagne Celebrations from Hamilton SX 162 Views October 20, 2019 Latest News, Videos Bigwave Here are the Round 3 champagne celebrations from First Ontario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario. View this post on Instagram 250 champagne celebration from Hamilton. A post shared by DIRECT MOTOCROSS (@directmotocross) on Oct 19, 2019 at 8:36pm PDT View this post on Instagram 450 champagne celebration from Hamilton A post shared by DIRECT MOTOCROSS (@directmotocross) on Oct 19, 2019 at 8:38pm PDT Tagged Rockstar Triple CrownVideos About author Bigwave View all posts