Chase Marquier to Fill In for Injured Cheyenne Harmon on Manluk Racing Team

By Billy Rainford

Chase Marquier to fill in on the Manluk Racing team. | Bigwave photo

After #17 Cheyenne Harmon suffered a broken leg at Round 2 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Nationals in Prince George, BC this past Saturday, Manluk Racing was left with a vacant spot under the tent.

To go along with #36 Avrie Berry in the Women’s West and #296 Ryder Floyd in the 250 class, the team has secured the services of Chase Marquier for the remainder of the season.

We’ll have more on this when we arrive at the track to speak with the fast and friendly rider.