Cheers to the Navigators | Adventure Guy Takes a Roadtrip to Tennessee

Cheers to the Navigators | Adventure Guy Takes a Roadtrip to Tennessee

By Chris Vandelaar AKA “Adventure Guy”

On a solo trip to Tennessee, it became apparent that navigating can pose several challenges, especially if you don’t do it…

I departed from home in Southwestern Ontario and crossed the border into Port Huron, Michigan. I aimed for I-75 and kept my head down for a day, which seemed like a year.

My previous motorcycle trips had all been with groups that had members more than willing to look after navigation. On these trips my only responsibility was to keep up, be available for technical support when needed, and enjoy the scenery. For me this was always enjoyable, but just how enjoyable would only become apparent during a more recent trip.

This trip was going to be free-form — take a road in the general direction and sort out the details as needed. A general glimpse of the geography, maps and major waypoints should be all I need. I’d hit the open road with true freedom — the reason I ride long trips.

When it comes to equipment, my companions were all geared up with the greatest motorcycle specific GPS unit from Garmin. This was a luxury that is not only out of my price range but the frugal-minded DNA that I was born with relentlessly trying to convince me that I can manage with a cell phone, Google maps, MAPS.ME and some off-line, pre-downloaded content as to not blow my roaming data budget all to hell. I declare hogwash! There is no substitute for a purpose-built GPS. Sure, there are plenty of arguments out there, but, in my experience, many contributors in the internet’s vast array of forum content are also painfully cheap. GET A GPS! …. You can quit reading now, unless you’re bored.

The first stop on my lone adventure, Cincinnati, Ohio, which I had already determined to be a long enough ride for the first day of my adventure.

My plan was to stop at the first big chain motel I saw (A more selective approach would have been a better plan in hindsight). I pulled in at around 6:30pm to a somewhat rundown-looking motel. I entered the sketchy office and met Phil, the desk clerk at this fine establishment. We shared a fondness for motorcycles as he was also a rider and we sorted me out with a ground floor room so my bike could remain parked right outside my door.

I checked into the room and proceeded across the street for some food. I had some excellent Mexican food and headed back to the motel. By this time the parking lot was packed with work trucks. The occupants of which were mostly construction workers who were there long-term. They were renting rooms by the week or month.

After speaking with a few of my fellow tenants, I was informed that there were a number of rooms rented long-term here and to watch my bike as some of these occupants were helpless against anything shiny that was not entirely secured.

I saw some of these people. One was scratching his arms uncontrollably. Yikes.

In an attempt at self-preservation, I made friends with as many of these new neighbours as I could. Chad assured me my bike would be okay overnight after I asked him if I should try to muscle the bike into my room. I could have, I’m certain. Chad seemed to know the lay of the land and didn’t have itchy arms.

The room was clean and good enough for a snooze. After I sat in the parking lot talking to Chad, I gave him one of my two gas station beers for looking out for me and my bike.

I slept through the night but peeked immediately through the curtain in the morning to see if the bike was still there. It was. I proceeded to the office for my complimentary coffee where Phil was already up and ready for the day.

We talked about motorcycles some more and then the conversation took a hard left and switched to existentialism when Phil left me with his life’s motto: “There’s no God. You gotta leave it all out on the field, man.” I nodded and got on my bike.

My final destination was to be the Cherohola Mountain Trails Campground in Tellico Plains, Tennessee. I gave myself two-and-a-half days to get there.

Next stop was Knoxville, Tennessee. A city I’ve wanted to see more closely for some time and right along the way to my final destination, 414km due south.

My intention was to remain on the I-75 until I saw a Cracker Barrel sign where I’d get a predictable breakfast and with my newfound energy stores, attempt to go the rest of the way to Knoxville using back roads.

I try to burn the boring parts of the ride on the high-speed freeways. I know most people on bikes don’t like these but I find them to be almost meditative as long as you maintain a pace that is on par with the crazies. You know the ones.

I found a Cracker Barrel, filled up on eggs, bacon, gluten and coffee, then filled up with gas, ready for my backroad adventure using my cell phone and the aforementioned, already-downloaded maps from Google.

I got off the I-75 looking for winding dirt roads.

I found some and did my best to maintain this level of road for as long as possible. I had not programmed a route. I’d use the sun as my guide…Lone Ranger stuff. Seven minutes down a gravel road and I’m back to I-75. WTF? I got back on, continued south and took the next exit in search of more gravel. I found some. Success. This time I would last an entire thirteen minutes before getting back to I-75.

Not ready to accept defeat, I pulled over and sorted an hour of what looked like back country route. It worked and I got into Kentucky.

As I approached Lexington it became apparent that going back to I-75 (again) would be the most efficient route to get past this big city. By this time I had some ground to make up so I stayed on the freeway until I entered the Daniel Boone National Forest, an area that I had previously been led through by navigators on previous trips.

It’s beautiful. Mountain roads and views for days.

I hung a right off the freeway with the intention of taking my first left…if I ever find a left. I looked at the map after some time. I again devised a route that would get me back to, wait for it, yes, I-75! I got back on this dirty old beast of a freeway. We were no longer friends. The once meditative cruise had become my nemesis. I think I could hear it laughing at me. Resistance is futile. Assimilate!

I took the next right off the freeway again. This time, I immediately pulled over and sorted another route using the my maps. I made it to Williamsburg, fishing in and out of the National Forest. It was a nice ride but didn’t last long enough.

By this time, I was getting worried about how long it might take to get to Knoxville, with the understanding that the riding I had intended to do was best in Tennessee, near my destination. I bit it hard and remained on the freeway again until Knoxville.

It was Saturday night, baby! Downtown Knoxville appeared to be hopping as I putted through town. There was a festival going on. I hadn’t done any research ahead of time, I was just out for a ride. I found a hotel room, showered and changed into something more comfortable than my riding gear, and headed back downtown.

I parked the bike and paid for a couple hours of parking. I figured I’d get some festival food and absorb some great Tennessee music and hospitality. It was going to be great!

What is the Rossini Opera Festival? This was my follow-up question to the gentleman of whom I’d asked what was going on when I arrived.

“The Rossini Opera Festival…it’s internationally known,” he exclaimed just as the Knoxville Gay Men’s Choir took the stage. They were great singers, all with voices wasted on this music, in my humble opinion. I was hungry and moved along.

I proceeded to explore the several blocks that were closed off for the festival. There were many vendors, artists and stages. I like to people watch, so the time was not wasted. I rather enjoyed the walk and got to explore beautiful downtown Knoxville which has a park full of incredible sculptures and art installations. There were buskers everywhere…none of them opera singers.

I found some Jamaican jerk chicken and what seemed like the tiniest bottle of water once I discovered how spicy the jerk chicken was. I just let it burn, and burn, and burn, as I rationed my water through this huge portion of food. I walked around some more before heading back to the hotel to get some sleep.

I awoke with only a short trip to my final destination in Tellico Plains, Tennesse, on the edge of the Nantahala National Forest. I would see some sights, including Deals Gap and the tourist trap that is, “THE TAIL OF THE DRAGON.” O, M,MF’n,G…. a road specifically designed for adventure bikes…. Right?No.

It was a necessity as my planned route included one of my favourite roads of all-time, the Cherohala Skyway. 55 miles of turns and twists atop the mountains around 3000-5000 ft. elevation. A dream road. I don’t hate pavement. Not always.

The Cherohola runs from Robbinsville, North Carolina, to Tellico Plains. Going through the dragon seemed like a reasonable option, not to mention an opportunity to buy the sticker and get a picture in front of the famous dragon sculpture.

As I approached the backside of the dragon, it began to rain. This put a major damper on the enjoyment I was to experience on the dragon as my main focus was to not get killed by some nutter going the other way.

As you enter the dragon, there are signs instructing you to, “STAY IN YOUR LANE.” Great advice on any road. I maintained reasonable speed through the 11 miles of 318 curves (according to the stickers) in the slick, freshly-rained-on forest pavement and stopped for coffee and a Snickers bar. I got my sticker and snapped this photo.

I proceeded on through Tapoco toward Robbinsville where I’d jump on the Cherohola and get to my campsite where I had booked a cabin for two nights.

It seems I’d missed the sign because the Cherohola was nowhere to be found. I’d passed it and traveled through an all-too-familiar Robbinsville where I’d stayed in the past. I decided to adventure my way via an alternate route to Tellico Plains. After 45 minutes of on and off rain, I decided it was time, once again, to look at a map.

I was off course but it seemed manageable.

I sorted a route to Cherohola Mountain Trails Resort where I had reservations. Who knew you could get there in twice the time if you took a wrong turn? In any case, it was a beautiful route, as it’s tough to go wrong in this area.

I finally reached Tellico Plains and found the campground that was recommended to me by one of my navigator friends. I met Wayne and his wife Kellie who were very hospitable and friendly. The campground had everything I needed. The cabins were simple and clean with concrete slab floors and black-out curtains on the only window.

After changing into jeans, I headed back into town. A five minute trip for some dinner.

Along the way, I passed another KTM at the gas station. We shared a wave and I proceeded into some “family” restaurant where I sat down and ordered an unsweetened iced tea while I looked at the menu.

In the meantime, the guy on the other KTM pulled in as well. We made eye contact and said hello to one another. He decided to join me and we talked bikes and riding and the plethora of back roads available in this area.

When the food arrived, I was again presented with a family-sized BBQ platter. It was great. My only responsibility remaining for the day was to grab a beer at the gas station and head back to camp. I forget my dinner friends name but it doesn’t matter. It’s a perfect example of how easy it is to make friends on motorcycles.

Shortly after returning to camp it was evident that I should have gotten two beers at the gas station. It seems I was thirsty.

I tucked in for the night and awoke to a beautiful mountain morning — clear sky and forecast for the day.

The previous two days I had noticed a shimmy in the front end of my bike if I let up on the handlebars. I mentioned this to some other travelers staying at the campground. Another rider on a KTM 990, like mine, suggested he had the same issue. His solution, “Don’t let go of the handlebars.” A solution that I thought could use improvement.

After getting the lowdown from Wayne the camp owner, he gave me some directions using gravel roads that would get me back to Robbinsville where there was a motorcycle shop that could look at or rebalance my front tire. Wayne knows all the local roads and is all to happy to provide directions and suggestions to travellers like me.

I got to Wheeler’s Motorcycle Shop, a fantastic place that you’ve surely seen if you’ve been to Deal’s Gap. The tire on my bike had suffered from all of the freeway riding and they had a reasonable replacement on hand so I swapped out the tire which solved the problem. Look Ma, no hands! Shout out to Brian at Wheeler’s, a young, thoughtful and meticulous mechanic who certainly knew his away around motorcycles and the shop.

I headed back in the direction of camp…this time on the illusive Cherohola Skyway!

It was as I remembered, a beautiful road through the mountain tops. The trees still covered in ice and snow on the ground once above 4800ft elevation. It was cold but manageable. Once in Tellico Plains again, I stopped for lunch at a deli along the river for a sandwich. It was serene as hell.

I spent the rest of the day exploring the country roads that Wayne had earlier suggested and I was not disappointed. From winding roads next to the river to being just in time to catch a kayaker shooting a waterfall, the remaining day was exactly what I’d come here for.

I returned to camp where I met my neighbours for the night. A group of guys there for one night as they passed through while doing the Smokey Mountain 500 trail (SM500), a near-famous route established by an online community user group and some other neighbours that were a crazy group of longtime friends, some local and two from Louisiana.

These guys were funny and gave each other the gears as only lifetime friends can. I was entertained and they were nice enough to share their Canekkuh sausage with me all the way from Louisiana, like I was supposed to know what it was. I’m glad it was actual sausage and not code for something else (banjo music here).

On this evening I had grabbed a couple beers on the way back to camp and enjoyed them both with my new acquaintances (they had their own beer, not like Chad) while listening to them talk total smack to one another. I eventually turned in for the night and spent the next day fully loaded exploring more back roads with the intention of making my way to Slade Kentucky where there is a Natural Bridge State Park. A 400km journey taking main highways and interstates. It was a full day’s journey. I barely hit the interstates.

Once in Slade, I treated myself by staying at the Hemlock Lodge, a state owned hotel within the state park. Carved into the side of the mountain overlooking the family recreation area of the park, this is a prime example of America’s car-centric history of the 20th century.

For the short time I was there it was nice but not worth the money, since I arrived late and left very early for last leg of my trip. 820kms home, my goal was to do this in one more day.

Another epic day of interstates and highways all the way home to Ontario. My stops were brief and my meals were fast. Kentucky, North Carolina and Tennessee are amazing. ‘Merica the beautiful.

This trip left me appreciating those who previously looked after the navigation for me. My wrong and missed turns and inability to avoid what might arguably be the longest straight line in the world evidence enough that navigation and planning are a necessity, even when you’re only plan is to hit the open road and get away.