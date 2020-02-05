CMA Elects New President

Holly Ralph, CMA President

Holly Ralph has been an active motorcyclist for many years. She regularly rides over 20,000 km per year in both North America and Europe. One favourite trip was the Sisters’ Centennial Ride in 2016 to celebrate the Manhattan to San Francisco ride of Adeline and Augusta Van Buren in 1916. Riding coast to coast and back is on the calendar again for this year.

Holly is a life member of the CMA, the AMA and was recently inducted as an honourary life member of the CVMG. She has been awarded the CMA Ambassador award and an Eddy award.

For many years Holly supported motorcycle racing by timing and scoring road races and marshalling when not timing and scoring. Her attempts to actually race were not particularly successful. Her only claim to fame in that respect was a spectacular highside in front of John Surtees!

Holly holds two FIM licences, Environmental Steward and Tourism Steward and works assiduously to fulfill the duties these involve.

Holly has been supportive of all aspects of motorcycling and has also volunteered at rallies, particularly the CVMG National Rally in Paris ON She has served on several motorcycle club Boards of Directors. She has been the speaker at many conferences and one of the seminar speakers at Americade. She has also been positively featured in several motorcycling publications. Her goal has always been to present positive aspects of motorcycling to the public and to mentor new riders.

In order to support her motorcycling, Holly worked as a Special Education teacher. Her students were always impressed when she arrived at the school on her motorcycle.