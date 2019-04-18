Cody Matechuk Jumps Snow Bike Off a Cliff 51 Views April 18, 2019 Latest News, Videos Bigwave Cody Matechuk Jumps Snow Bike Off a Cliff Has everyone seen Cody Matechuk‘s latest Snow Bike stunt? Check this out… View this post on Instagram @Matechuk111 wanted to find a way to combine his passions of snowbikes and BASE jumping… So naturally he decided to strap a parachute to both himself & his snowbike and just SENT IT!!! #MonsterEnergy A post shared by Monster Energy (@monsterenergy) on Apr 18, 2019 at 10:13am PDT Tagged Cody MatechukMonster EnergySnow BikeVideos About author Bigwave View all posts