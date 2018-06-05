Video | The Perspective Collective Ep. 1 | #82 Cody Williams at Glen Helen

Thanks to Chad Murray for sending this behind-the-scenes look at #82 Cody Williams experience for the Glen Helen National. We thought you’d enjoy this video perspective.

A behind the scenes look at a privateer effort at a Pro Motocross National. Wisconsin native Cody Williams takes on the 2018 Glen Helen National. Also get an insight on what a practice day is like during the week in between the races as we headed to Perris MX. The Perspective Collective is a personal look into pro riders life, the purpose is to bring viewers to the races with us and learn more about riders that are not always in the spotlight. More good times and perspectives to come – peace.

murray-productions.com