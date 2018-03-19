COLE THOMPSON DOMINATES ROUND 2 & 3 OF THE AX TOUR IN CALGARY

Calgary, AB – The Agrium Event Centre was the host of the 2nd and 3rd round of the Jetwerx AX Tour. KTM Red Bull Thor rider, Cole Thompson, dominated 5 out of the 6 races through the weekend and earned the famous red plate, heading to Ontario with the 450 Championship lead. Thompson started Round 2 with a win in his heat race, which put him in a good position for both the Clash and the 450 main event. After a bad start in the Clash, Cole pushed hard and secured a great 2ndposition. The main event was easier for him as he grabbed the Holeshot and never looked behind. After night 1, Thompson had already gained the championship lead and looked really confident aboard his KTM 450 SX-F. On Saturday, for Round 3, Cole lived up to the red plate expectations and won everything there was to win. He qualified 1st during practice, won his heat race, dominated the Clash and claimed one more victory during the 450 main event. Cole is now traveling East for Round 4 in Sarnia, ON. Cole Thompson – KTM 450 SX-F – KTM Red Bull Thor Racing Team “Calgary will be a round to remember for me. We had good dirt conditions and I felt great all weekend. It’s something to know you have it in you, but to be able to show everyone else, it feels pretty good. Next round is in Sarnia, ON, my hometown, and I can’t wait to see the fans out there.” Tanner Ward was also present in Calgary, riding the 250 class. His day started pretty well with a 2ndplace during his heat race. This result gave him an entry in the Clash class as well as a good gate pick for the 250 Main. Both races didn’t go as planned for Tanner who had bad starts and found himself on the ground in the main event. Ready to redeem himself, but still sore from Friday, Ward lined up for Round 3. He qualified 3rd in his heat race and was able to get out front early during the main event. Unfortunately, another minor crash set him back and Tanner had to settle for the 5th place. Ward leaves the West Coast 4th in the 250 Championship. Tanner Ward – KTM 250 SX-F – KTM Red Bull Thor Racing Team “It wasn’t my best weekend but I’m already looking forward to the next race. I really want to show what I have before the end of the series. I will keep training hard and hopefully come back with another podium.” KTM Canada, Inc. would like to thank Red Bull, Thor & Parts Canada for their support, as well as all our other loyal team sponsors. Results Round 2: 450 AX: 1- Cole Thompson – KTM 2- Tyler Medaglia 3- Colton Facciotti 4- Dillan Epstein 5- Matt Goerke 250 AX: 1- Shawn Maffenbeier 2- Dylan Wright 3- Brad Nauditt 4- Ryan Lockhart 5- Wyatt Waddell Clash: 1- Colton Faccioti 2- Cole Thompson – KTM 3- Dylan Wright Results Round 3: 450 AX: 1- Cole Thompson – KTM 2- Colton Facciotti 3- Matt Goerke 4- Tyler Medaglia 5- Mike Brown 250 AX: 1- Shawn Maffenbeier 2- Brad Nauditt 3- Marco Cannella 4- Ryan Lockhart 5- Tanner Ward – KTM Clash: 1- Cole Thompson – KTM 2- Mike Brown 3- Matt Goerke