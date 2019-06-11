Colton Facciotti Will Not Ride for Team Canada at the 2019 MXON

5-time Canadian MX champion Colton Facciotti has stated he will not ride for Team Canada at the 2019 Motocross of Nations in Assen, Holland this year.

From his Instagram page @coltonfacciotti Colton has said he will not support the team until changes at the top are made:

Colton’s team, Honda GDR Fox Racing, stands behind its rider and also commented on their Instagram page @GDRHonda:

Where this will lead has yet to be seen, but we will continue to follow it for more information.

This is not a new issue and 2019 team manager Carl Bastedo (no relation to Marilynn Bastedo of the CMA) addressed it in his interview from back in 2010: