Competition Bulletin 2019:9: Resolution of Justin Cooper Appeal

FROM: MX Sports Pro Racing

DATE: June 11, 2019

RE: COMPETITION BULLETIN 2019-9: Resolution of Justin Cooper Appeal

At the completion of the recent Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado, Round 3 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, a protest was filed with MX Sports Pro Racing by Justin Cooper regarding an off-track excursion and subsequent track re-entry by Adam Cianciarulo, during Moto 2 of the 250 Class, in which both riders were participants.

The original protest was denied by MX Sport Pro Racing Race Director, Jeff Canfield. This decision was appealed to AMA Pro Racing, the official sanctioning body for the Series. MX Sports Pro Racing has been notified by AMA Pro Racing that it has reviewed the incident related to the appeal and the protest and appeal process, and has determined that the matter did not meet the necessary requirements for appeal consideration.

With the appeal formally resolved by AMA Pro Racing, the Provisional Results of the 250 Class for the Lakewood National are now official and the results final.