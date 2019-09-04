|2019 Royal Distributing Canadian Cross Country Championship East Round #4
|CXCC EAST Round #4 Gully Mor
THE GRAND FINALE
This weekend Sunday, September 8 final round of CXCC East! Championship plaques will be awarded for all classes. This is an event not to miss with its high speed moto inspired course! Camping available Saturday $15 per vehicle and Food Truck on site Sunday for hungry racers and fans.
ONLINE REGISTRATION ONLY
Register HERE until September 8th.
Location: Gully Mor Moto
3534 Gully Mor Rd, Alvinston, ON N0N 1A0