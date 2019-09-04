CXCC EAST Round #4 Gully Mor

THE GRAND FINALE



This weekend Sunday, September 8 final round of CXCC East! Championship plaques will be awarded for all classes. This is an event not to miss with its high speed moto inspired course! Camping available Saturday $15 per vehicle and Food Truck on site Sunday for hungry racers and fans.



ONLINE REGISTRATION ONLY

Register HERE until September 8th.