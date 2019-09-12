CXCC EAST Round #4 Gully Mor | THE GRAND FINALE

CXCC EAST Round #4 Gully Mor | THE GRAND FINALE

2019 Royal Distributing Canadian Cross Country Championship East

The 2019 CXCC East Championship wrapped up this past Sunday at the fantastic Gully Mor Moto facility near Alvinston, Ontario. There was an incredible turnout of riders at the last Cross Country of the season. It was the quintessential “perfect race day” with great weather and without incident… only amazing racing in all classes. Even the Pee Wee class had a season best entry.

An incredible performance was put in by local Pro Drew Roberts with him taking the overall win and schooling all in the process.

A special congratulations must go out to 2019 CXCC East Pro #1 Ryder Heacock. A strong and consistent season had him edge out his close competitors.

Year end results can be found at Live Laps

CXCC West wraps up September 22 at the famous “Rev Limiter” XC in Vernon, British Columbia. Watch for excitement there.

A sincere thanks goes out to all World Enduro Canada sponsors for making this series happen. The significant support from Honda Canada and Yamaha Canada has been indispensable. Prizes from Parts Canada, Husqvarna Canada make race day so much better for podium finishers. Finally, CXCC would not happen without the loyal support of our series title sponsor Royal Distributing of over 10 years. With CXCC East now in the books, lets watch CXCC West and see how that shakes out!