CXCC West Round #4

“The Silver Star Rev Limiter”

Sunday Sept 24

Silver Star Resort – Vernon, BC

For Immediate Release – Sept 19

This weekend at the beautiful Silver Star Resort outside of Vernon, BC will host the highly anticipated “Silver Star Rev Limiter” Cross Country and Endurocross. There are a number of the Silver Star hotels and restaurants open for this event, making it easy enjoy a great time whether you’re racing, supporting or simply spectating.

On Saturday, the festivities will kick of with the Endurocross that is set up in and around the Ski Village making for some great spectating opportunities. Then on Sunday the Cross Country event will be run in the surrounding mountains.

**please note only the Sunday event counts towards CXCC West points**



As many of you are aware there has been an OHV ban in the mountains across BC and Alberta due to the dry conditions and risk of fires. As of this moment the ban is still in place in most areas. However, the organizers have been informed by forestry that due to recent rains, and the higher elevation of this event they are confident they will be able to lift the ban for the Silver Star area by Friday in time for the event. IF for some reason this does not happen the Silver Star crew has a strong plan B – they will run an additional Endurocross event on the Sunday to determine final points for the CXCC West.

Further event details and current CXCC West Championship points standings available on our site www.worldendurocanada.com