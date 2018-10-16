Cycle North Scotty Honda Signs Graham Scott and Ryan Lalonde

Cycle North is excited to partner with Scotty’s to chase the 2018/19 Future West AX series and the 2019 Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour. The team of privateer heroes Graham Scott and Ryan Lalonde will race a CRF250R for AX and the Canadian championship-winning CRF450R for the MX Tour.

“Both Graham and Ryan are great role models for our sport which made putting a program together for them very easy,” shared Cycle North Manager Kourtney Lloyd. “I have watched both riders for years, but it’s what Cycle North saw this summer that really made this idea and partnership begin. “It’s racers like these two that are deserving of a good program to help them achieve their goals and chase their dreams. I couldn’t be more excited to get this new adventure going.”

Graham Scott, from Victoria, BC, had a solid 2018 at the Rockstar Triple Crown series finishing the 450 series in 11th. His skill set and determination showed Graham deserves a little extra support for this coming season.

Ryan Lalonde really turned heads this summer out of a box van. The friendly privateer from Victoria, BC showed that a big heart can go a long way. Ryan finished the 450 series in 9th and was the top privateer.

Cycle North Scotty Honda team starts their program on Nov 23/24 in Chilliwack, BC for the opening round of Future West Arenacross.