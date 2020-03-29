Daily “Quarantainment” | 1980 500 USGP at Carlsbad

By Billy Rainford

My first two “Quarantainment” video choices have both been events in Carlsbad, California. If you’re old like me, we didn’t have the internet and these ABC Wide World of Sports broadcasts were huge deals.

I got my first bike – a used 1980 Kawasaki KX80 – in 1981. Our family drove out to visit my relatives in Dana Point, California (just north of Carlsbad) for the summer holidays.

We were driving back to their house from a day trip down to San Diego when we saw a sign that said, “MX Races Tomorrow.” We did a little investigating and found out we’d stumbled upon the 1981 USGP! Amazing.

Of course, my dad and I went to the races and watched. I even have some very bad photos from the day.

I wasn’t able to find the 1981 video, but this one from the previous year will give you an idea of how things were way back then. It will also give you the added pleasure of listening to some 500cc 2-strokes.