Daily “Quarantainment” | 1982 SuperBikers from Carlsbad

By Billy Rainford

Presented by KTM Canada

While we’re all cooped up in our houses looking for ways to keep ourselves “quarantained,” I’ll try to do my part by finding an old (or new) video of an event that has a special place in my memory.

Here’s a video of a race that had us all glued to our TV’s back in the 1980’s. The SuperBikers was a one-off event on ABC Wide World of Sports that put motocross, dirt track, and road racers up against each other in the annual race in Carlsbad, California.

There’s a pass by Danny ‘Magoo’ Chandler on defending champion Steve Wise that is simply an iconic moment in motorcycling history. Check it out.