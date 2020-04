Daily “Quarantainment” | 1986 Anaheim Supercross

By Billy Rainford

Daily Quarantainment

There’s aren’t all that many races that stand the test of time that have you going back to them over the years. However, the 1986 Anaheim Supercross is a race that most people list as one of the all-time greatest.

In fact, even today when there’s a standout race during the series, someone will inevitably reference this particular race from 34 years ago.

Watch it so you know why.