Daily “Quarantainment” | 1986 MXON Narrated by David Bailey

By Billy Rainford

Today’s “Quarantainment” distraction comes from the 1986 Motocross of Nations on September 21st in Maggiora, Italy.

If you’re looking for some great 1980’s moto material, Johnny O’Mara‘s 125 rides here are things of MX folklore.

The team of Johnny O’mara (125), Ricky Johnson (250), and David Bailey (500) went on to win their 6th MXON in a row ahead of Great Britain, Italy, Finland, and Holland.

Greatest 125 ride of all-time? Maybe.

The American team won 13 in a row, from 1981-1993. I was actually at the 1987 MXON at Unadilla. Maybe that’s tomorrow’s video.

Listen as David Bailey talks us through the entire event: