Daily Quarantainment | 1987 MXON at Unadilla

Daily Quarantainment | 1987 MXON at Unadilla

By Billy Rainford

This Daily Quarantainment video goes back to the 1987 Motocross of Nations (MXON) at Unadilla.

This one stands out for me, personally, because it was my first trip to a MXON and Bob Hannah put in an amazing ride on a 125.

The weather was terrible and Canada finished 12th overall that year. Here’s a recap video to keep you busy for 20 minutes.