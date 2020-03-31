Daily “Quarantainment” | 1987 MXON at Unadilla

By Billy Rainford

Today’s Daily “Quarantainment” video takes us back to another incredible 125cc performance at the Motocross of Nations.

I was actually at this event, and it was my first experience with the MXON live. Unadilla was the perfect location to host this event, with its European-style terrain. Unfortunately, the weather didn’t cooperate and we were left with a classic mud race. Classic European.

Bob Hannah rode a Suzuki 125 for Team USA and put in a performance that would actually rival that of Johnny O’Mara‘s from the previous year in Italy.

In one of the shots, I’m actually standing at the top of what was then called, “Screw U” hill. See if you can find Waldo…

This video will keep you occupied for another 20 minutes and familiarize you with another classic moment in motocross history. Enjoy.