Daily “Quarantainment” | 1992 Tampa SX

Daily “Quarantainment” | 1992 Tampa SX

By Billy Rainford

Here’s today’s Daily Quarantainment:

If you’ve ever seen more passes inside the top 10 at a Supercross race, we’d like to see it! The bar-to-bar racing in this Round 10 race back in 1992 is unbelievable!

Check it out with names like Jeff Stanton, Jean-Michel Bayle, Jeff Matiasevich, Guy Cooper, Ronnie Tichenor, Damon Bradshaw, Jeff Emig, and a young kid on the #17 named Jeremy McGrath.