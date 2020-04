Daily “Quarantainment” | Dusty Klatt 2006 Calgary Holeshot

By Billy Rainford

Dusty Klatt | Bigwave 2006 photo

This one won’t keep you “Quarantained” for long, but if you don’t remember seeing Dusty Klatt ride in person, hold onto your wigs and keys for this short 2006 Wild Rose MX Park start clip. made even more over the top by the commentating of Brian Koster and Marc Travers.