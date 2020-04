Daily “Quarantainment” | Nothing but 500cc 2-Strokes

By Billy Rainford

It’s hard to believe that back in the day everyone sort of lost interest in the 500cc class. I don’t know how or understand why, but it happened.

Fast forward a couple decades and the sound of these beasts puts a smile on everyone’s face.

Sit back and enjoy today’s “Quarantainment,” 6:46 of 500cc 2-strokes.