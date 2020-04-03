Daily “Quarantainment” | Roger DeCoster at Copetown in 1975

By Billy Rainford

If you hang around old time motocrossers long enough, the two different tracks at the legendary Copetown will surely come up, eventually.

Copetown is a small town near Hamilton, Ontario, that played host to the world’s best…and the rest of us. So, here’s your chance to see what they’ve been blathering on about.

For today’s Daily Quarantainment I couldn’t find the video I was looking for, so sit back and check out 8 minutes of 1975 Canadian Grand Prix racing action from a very dusty day way back in 1975, featuring ‘The Man,’ Roger DeCoster.