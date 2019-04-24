Dakota Alix IN for Arenacross

Dakota Alix IN for Arenacross

By Billy Rainford

Dakota Alix is the Vermont native who’s no stranger to racing in Canada. Over the years, he’s made appearances in several stops along the Canadian circuit.

He has just confirmed that he will be racing the final 2 rounds of Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Series in Sarnia and Barrie, Ontario, in the 450 class.

He will be doing his own deal but did mention that KTM Canada will be helping him out and transporting his bike to the races that are farther away this summer.

So, it looks like we can add Dakota’s name to the list of potential podium racers for these next two weekends as well as at each round of the Motocross Series this summer.

Welcome back, Dakota.