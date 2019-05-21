Dakota Alix Injury Update – No Broken Bones

By Billy Rainford

To quote Mark Twain, “Rumours of my breaking my wrist in a dirt bike accident have been greatly exaggerated.” It’s a little known fact that Twain was a huge moto head and Ricky Johnson fan.

But seriously, we were told by the race director of the Riviere du Loup Arenacross that #164 Dakota Alix had broken his wrist and would not be competing in the AX event in Quebec this weekend.

Half of this information was correct.

Dakota will be forced to the sidelines for this weekend and will miss the show in Quebec this Saturday, but he has not, in fact, broken any bones.

We spoke with the friendly and fast Vermont rider and he said, “Nothing’s broken. I re-injured some ligaments that I hurt prior to AX. It’s too sore to race this weekend, but judging from my past experience I think it’ll be fine as long as I rest a week or two.”

He’s obviously in pretty good spirits because when I confirmed that I could quote him he quipped, “As long as you say it in a funny accent.”

When I asked him if this means he still plans to head west for Round 1 of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Series, he said, “Yeah, if everything goes to plan. I just don’t want to rush it like I did before the AX season started. That’s why I missed the first two.”

Well, that’s good news aboot his wrist, eh?! [How was that, Dakota?]

We look forward to seeing what he can do in a full season racing across Canada.