Dakota Alix Signs with Sky Racing Kawasaki for 2020

By Billy Rainford

Vermont’s #23 Dakota Alix signs with the Sky Racing TransCanada Motorsports FXR Kawasaki team for 2020.

Al Dyck and his Sky Racing TransCanada Motorsports FXR Kawasaki team has pulled the trigger on attaining some firepower for the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour.

Vermont rider and immediate podium threat, Dakota Alix, has signed with the ever-growing team based out of British Columbia.

Said Al, “We also hope to have a second rider finalized tomorrow (Wednesday).”

In 2019 Dakota had a 2nd and a 3rd in Arenacross, a 3rd and a 5th in Motocross, and a 3rd and a 5th in Supercross, proving he’s got the speed to bring this relatively new team to the next level in their progression.

We’ll be sure to post more information on the team as we receive it.