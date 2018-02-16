Dallas Supercross | Media Day Photos

By Billy Rainford

It’s week #1 of the 250 West Supercross Series, so there were lots of new faces and bikes to look at. Of course, there’s also the addition of Canadian rider, #179 Westen Wrozyna on the Canadian PRMX Team, and the newly formed Club MX Redemption racing team, too.

Here are a few shots from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.