Deadline Has Passed for Team Canada MXON Manager Position, but…

Deadline Has Passed for Team Canada MXON Manager Position, but…

By Billy Rainford

The deadline for applications for Team Canada MXON Manager’s position was April 15th. That date has come and gone and, as of now, no applications have been received at the Canadian Motorcycle Association (CMA) office.

However, word we got from the CMA is that they’ve been made aware of two individuals who have expressed interest and could still be considered if applications were completed.

As of today, we have not heard what the hard deadline is to make Canada’s appearance at the 2019 Motocross of Nations in The Netherlands a possibility.