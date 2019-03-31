DEAN WILSON EARNS FIRST PODIUM OF THE SEASON AT HOUSTON SX TRIPLE CROWN

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Dean Wilson had a stellar night in Houston, Texas for Round 13 of the 2019 AMA Supercross World Championship series at NRG Stadium. In a unique Triple Crown format, Wilson carried consistent 3-2-5 finishes throughout the three 450SX Main Events to claim his best finish of the season with third. His teammate, Zach Osborne, had a breakthrough ride with fourth in the final Main Event, earning sixth overall for the night. 450SX Wilson, the second-place qualifier, came out strong in the first Main as he immediately placed his FC 450 into second on the opening lap. Wilson battled in the second spot for most of the race before ultimately finishing third. In Main Event #2, Wilson got off to another great start in second-place, where he battled for a podium position throughout the 16-lap Main Event. After bouncing around inside the top-four, Wilson was able to finish strong with second. In the third and final Main Event, Wilson got a sixth-place start and maintained that position through the first half of the race. He then moved up to fifth, where he claimed a solid top-five finish to round out the night in second-overall. “It’s good to be on the podium,” Wilson said. “It shows that I’ve been working endlessly to get up here and I’ve just kept believing and plugging away. I’m always close in qualifying and heat races and it shows I have it, but doing it in Main Events is another story and I’m working hard in that department.” Osborne qualified seventh on the day, setting himself up with a decent gate pick in Main Event #1. He started in 11th place on lap one and he worked his way into tenth by lap three. From there, Osborne continued to battle around the top-10 to ultimately secure 10th place. In Main Event #2, Osborne got off to an eighth-place start and quickly climbed his way up to seventh by lap six. He kept the momentum rolling as he blitzed his way past another rider to claim sixth. In Main #3, Osborne rocketed his FC 450 into second off the start and he held off a hard-charging pack of riders as he chased after the race leader for the first five laps. He continued to battle for third-place for the rest of the race, finishing a season-best fourth in the final Main Event. “Overall, it was a decent day,” Osborne said. “I feel like I’m building every weekend and that last Main Event I took fourth with a decent start, so I feel like there’s more to come and I’m finally finding my place.” 250SX West Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman had a great start to the day, qualifying sixth into the Triple Crown’s Three-Main Event format. In the first race, Mosiman powered his FC 250 into fourth place off the start, where he rounded the opening lap in sixth. He quickly climbed into fifth by lap three and from there he put on a charge to ultimately finish fourth. In Main Event #2, Mosiman captured a top-five start but he washed out the front end on lap two, which dropped him outside the top-15 early on. He experienced a bigger crash shortly after and from there he did his best to salvage 18th place. In Main #3, Mosiman got tangled up in a multi-rider crash off the start, which caused him to begin at the back of the pack once again. From 18th on the opening lap, Mosiman rallied his way back to ultimately finish 14th in race three and 12th overall for the night. “I got off to a pretty good start in the first Main – I was in the mix for fourth and had good speed and was excited for the next races,” Mosiman said. “With a couple of big crashes in the second and third Main Events, it was a rough night and I’m in a lot of pain but I’m trying to keep my head up and look at the positives.” Next Event: April 6 – Nashville SX – Nissan Stadium – Nashville, Tennessee Houston SX Results 450SX Triple Crown Results

1. Cooper Webb (2-1-3) 2. Marvin Musquin (5-3-1) 3. Dean Wilson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing (3-2-5)

…

6. Zach Osborne – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing (10-6-4)



250SX West Triple Crown Results

1. Dylan Ferrandis (2-1-2)

2. RJ Hampshire (3-2-4)

3. Colt Nichols (5-4-1)

…

12. Michael Mosiman – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing (4-18-14) 450SX Rider Point Standings

1. Cooper Webb – 288 points

2. Marvin Musquin – 271 points 3. Eli Tomac – 262 points

…

6. Dean Wilson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 201 points 250SX West Rider Point Standings

1. Adam Cianciarulo – 182 points

3. Dylan Ferrandis – 177 points 2. Colt Nichols – 142 points

…

9. Michael Mosiman – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 110 points