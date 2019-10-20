DEAN WILSON SUSTAINS HIP INJURY AT MONSTER ENERGY CUP

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Dean Wilson […suffered] a hard crash during the second qualifying session of the day. Wilson was immediately transported to the local hospital where early reports indicate that he has sustained a dislocated hip.

It was an unfortunate ending to the night for Wilson, who had an impressive showing in the day’s qualifying sessions. He qualified third overall in the first session, finishing only half a second off the leader. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team wishes Dean a speedy recovery as he awaits further evaluation.