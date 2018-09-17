Venue Address : 1640 Gideon Drive, Delaware, On, Canada, N0L 1E0 Pro Parking: All pitting will be on the infield of the Car Racing Track. For Factory Teams, please advise All pitting will be on the infield of the Car Racing Track. For Factory Teams, please advise kyle@jetwerx.ca on your set up for the weekend. Parking will be Friday starting at 10am. We will have a spectator Rockstar Energy Pit Party on the track from 6pm – 6:45pm, Please have tables, posters, bikes and riders present before hand. Amateur Parking: Will be on the infield of the Car track. Parking will start at 4pm Friday. Parking and Camping will be Free. Pro Riders sign in: Sign in and Tech for Pro riders will be Saturday 9am-12pm. Mechanics or Team Manager can register the rider and Tech bike, but RIDER MUST SIGN WAIVER BEFORE ENTERING TRACK FOR PRACTICE. (riders that haven’t signed in will be announced at riders meeting) Amateur Sign in : Will take place at the Rockstar Administration trailer on Saturday 9am-11am, Amateur classes will not require Bike Tech. There will be NO press ride at Delaware SX Pro Riders Meeting: Riders meeting will be located in Pro pit area at the Administration trailer. From 12:30pm – 12:45pm. FIRST PRACTICE GROUP BE READY TO FOR FREE PRACTICE AT 1:00pm Amateur Riders Meeting: Will take place on the starting line Classes for Delaware SX: 450 Pro, 250 Pro/Am, Open Intermediate, Open Junior, Open 85cc/Supermini, Open 65cc, Open 50cc, Open Ladies Timed Qualifying: Pro riders will have one (1) Free Practice, and two (2) Timed qualifying sessions. Your top time out of both sessions will determine your gate pick for the Night Show Heat Races. Night show: Delaware will be a Heat – LCQ – Main Event format for both 450 and 250 Pro. Amateur riders will do there heat race during the Day program and have one (1) Main Event in the Night Show. Registration links: PRO RIDERS registration PARTS CANADA AMATEUR registration Ticket Link: TICKETS FOR DELAWARE SUPERCROSS

