Webb got around Bogle for fourth and was right on Savatgy at just past the five-minute mark. The two riders had a great battle, with Webb gaining the position for an instant a few times, but Savatgy regaining it until the race clock reached the half way point. Webb, once past and broken free of Tomac’s teammate, set his sights on his own teammate Musquin, who was five seconds ahead; Webb steadily closed the gap. With three minutes left Webb flew past in the whoops and cleanly took over second place. He was over eight seconds behind Tomac at that point so a chance at the win was out of reach. Tomac crossed the line to the screams of the Colorado fans. With the victory Tomac closed the championship points to eighteen over Webb. Musquin dropped back to twenty-three points down. The only other rider still with a mathematical chance at the title, Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen, had a lackluster night and finished seventh, dropping back to 49 points behind Webb.

Tomac was emotional after winning in front of his hometown crowd, “I mean, that’s like what I dreamed of and that was by far the coolest crowd, best atmosphere. And they were so loud. It was like it was, just loud, like coming over the triple there, battling for the lead, it was the loudest thing I’ve ever even heard. It’s so special. [So very] cool.”

On the podium Cooper Webb said he practiced whoops during the week and felt it showed in the race. When asked if he likes the aggressive racing he and Tomac had in their Heat Race, “Yeah, in the heat it was fun. He rode great all day and he was the man today. So, I’ve got a lot of respect and, yeah, it was fun in the Heat Race. We went back and forth a little bit, but unfortunately in the Main I wasn’t up there to do that. I didn’t get a bad start but kind of was being a little too nice in the beginning and Eli made the passes and made ’em stick and got to the front, and I got stuck going two seconds off the pace. You know, once we got around Joey it was good to lay some laps, and I was happy with that. I really rode well once I got around him and caught Marv and was able to pass him. I felt like I was able to at least be in Eli’s, I don’t know [as fast as his] times, but in his realm by the end. It’s tough, we want to win, but it’s – this track was really hard to pass on, it made for some tight racing. But I enjoy it, it’s fun and like I said, [we’ll] keep it going and hopefully be up there battling for the win [at the next round].”