Derry Family Raffle at Gopher Dunes

Derry Family Raffle at Gopher Dunes

For immediate release:

From The Royal Distributing /FXR /Yamaha /MX 101 team

Sadly, our MX community was rocked by the loss of Pro rider Ryan Derry’s fiancé Desiree Adams who passed away after a tragic accident at Motopark July 1st.

In support of the Derry family, the Pro Teams have generously offered to donate jerseys to be raffled off on Saturday, July 13th at Gopher Dunes.

The raffle will be run under the Royal Distributing/FXR /Yamaha /MX 101 team rig. All proceeds will be given directly to the Derry family.

The motocross community is a family and together we want to support one of our own.

Please come and see us at the rig to get your tickets and join in our effort.

To purchase tickets in advance, please contact Michelle Halstead 519-802-5018