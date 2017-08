Dillan Epstein Crashes after Dicing with Mike Alessi at River Glade

Dillan Epstein Crashes after Dicing with Mike Alessi at River Glade | FXR

By Billy Rainford

#108 Dillan Epstein goes down on lap 3 of round 8 of the 2017 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals at River Glade in Moncton, NB after dicing with leader #5 Mike Alessi.

Sunday, July 30, 2017