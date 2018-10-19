RD4 ROCKSTAR ENERGY SUPERCROSS

Hamilton, ON
TICKET DISCOUNT
On behalf of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series, we invite you to come check out the live race action in the FirstOntario Centre. While you are booking those tickets, please use the following discount code.
DISCOUNT CODE:“MRCRACING”
This code will give you 15% off your ticket purchase. Ticket link below.
The LAST Dance!!!
After 10 months of back and forth battling, these two Canadian Heroes will have their last chance to seal the deal on the $100,000.00 payout. With Cole Thompson taking Arenacross Championship, and Colton Facciotti adding the 5th Motocross title to the resume, who will be Canada’s first ever Supercross Champion!!! Don’t count out riders like Matt Georke, Tyler Medaglia, Phil Nicholetti, and Mike Alessi. as these guys can really cause havoc at the front of the pack. Race action for 2018 will conclude at the FirstOntario Center on November 17th…. Don’t miss out!!!

Accommodations
For the absolute best rates, specifically set up for the Rockstar Energy Supercross, follow the link below!! Thanks to the crew over at EventConnect for locking down un-beatable prices.