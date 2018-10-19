The LAST Dance!!! After 10 months of back and forth battling, these two Canadian Heroes will have their last chance to seal the deal on the $100,000.00 payout. With Cole Thompson taking Arenacross Championship, and Colton Facciotti adding the 5th Motocross title to the resume, who will be Canada’s first ever Supercross Champion!!! Don’t count out riders like Matt Georke, Tyler Medaglia, Phil Nicholetti, and Mike Alessi. as these guys can really cause havoc at the front of the pack. Race action for 2018 will conclude at the FirstOntario Center on November 17th…. Don’t miss out!!!