DMX COLD CALLS | Jack Wright

By Billy Rainford

DMX Cold Calls is a feature where we call someone without them (or us) being prepared (AKA a ‘cold call’) to talk to them. This time, we call #211 Jack Wright because he was chosen by the fans as the official winner of our very unofficial ‘Whip Contest’ from free practice at round 10 of the 2017 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals at RJ Motosport Park near Barrie, Ontario.

The contest wasn’t even close, to be honest. Jack says it wasn’t a cross-rut that sent him upside down like this but nobody is under oath here. We caught him while he was working and he was silly enough to answer. Here’s our brief ‘DMX COLD CALLS’ conversation with Jack Wright.