DMX ‘Moto Central LIVE’ from Blackfoot Direct Friday Night in Calgary

Yep, we’re hopping onto the Grand Opening of the new Blackfoot Direct (BFD) shop’s coat tails and going live Friday night from their new location at 7:00pm.

Since they’re holding a Meet N’ Greet from 5-8pm, we talked Dean Thompson into letting us invade the place with our Sneaky Weasel Beer-sponsored shenanigans for the last hour or so.

If you’re in the area, come on by to check out their new digs and hang out with us as we talk with a bunch of riders and industry folk about what’s up as we head into this 2019 Motocross season.

It’s going to be fun!