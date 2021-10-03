Dylan Wright To Race Final Rounds of MXGP

By Billy Rainford

Dylan Wright is headed to Europe! | Bigwave photo

Canadian two-time and defending 450 MX champion Dylan Wright is set to head back to Europe to race the final few rounds of the 2021 MXGP season

We’re told there had been hints of this happening even before the 2021 MXON at Mantova MX in Mantova, Italy last week, but, after watching Dylan ride in person, interest in acquiring his services to end out the season became even more likely.

In fact, Dylan sat with a team owner in the Team Canada pits to discuss the possibilities of him filling in for that particular team.

After speaking with GDR team owner Derek Schuster throughout this process, we’ve learned that Dylan would in fact be riding his Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing 450.

The team has kept a bike in Europe for him and are they are actively working on the plans that will have Dylan racing the final rounds taking place at tracks in Italy starting at the MXGP of Trentino on October 24th.

There’s a possibility we could see him over there as early as the MXGP of Spain on October 17th, but the final 5 rounds in Italy are most realistic at this point.

“Dylan is back in Ontario to ride/train while we sort out plans, get him registered, sort out racing number, etc..” said Derek Schuster.

We’ll know more this week as they sort out the finer details as to where he’ll be pitting while he’s in Europe.

Dylan at the 2021 MXON in Mantova, Italy. | Bigwave photo

October 10 – MXGP of France Lacapelle Marival

October 17 – MXGP of Spain intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos

October 24 – MXGP of Trentino (ITA) Pietramurata

October 27 – MXGP of Pietramurata (ITA) Pietramurata

October 31 – MXGP of Garda (ITA) Pietramurata

November 7 – MXGP of Lombardia (ITA) Mantova

November 10 – MXGP of Città di Mantova (ITA) Mantova