ECAN Photo Report

By Billy Rainford

The Eastern Canadian Amateur Nationals (ECAN) took place just west of Quebec City this past week, and many of our top riders were there.

Although the rider turnout appeared down, the fastest riders in most of the classes were on the track when the gates dropped.

Here’s a closer look at some of the racing.

Here’s what everyone was after.

The trophies.

#198 Marc-Antoine Genereux took the win in the 25+ and the Vet Masters class.

He was consistently launching the big double.

#445 Marc Dionne won the 40+ class.

#2 Tyler Gravel took the 65 (7-9) class.

#64 Cole Grey was 2nd in the 65 (10-11).

#76 Ben Kongmany took the win.

#111 Gavin Forsbrey took the win in the 85 (7-11) class.

#2 Sebastien Racine won the 85 (12-16) class, Supermini, and Schoolboy 1.

#57 Mitch Rempel won the MX1 Junior class.

#562 Jamie Powell took wins in the MX2 and MX3 Intermediate classes.

Jamie Powell at the podium.

#295 Keenan Peterson didn’t make things easy on himself and finished 2nd in both the MX2 and MX3 Intermediate classes.

#331 Alexandre Beaupre won the MX1 and MX3 Junior classes.

#511 Jordan Lebel won the MX2 Junior class.

#720 Jeremy McKie struggled with some motor issues that kept him from taking home more titles, but he managed to win the Schoolboy 2 class.

#146 Tyler Gibbs was 3rd in the Youth class.

#170 Josh Gedak took 2nd.

He held off #41 Jack Wright for a moto 2 win.

But Jack Wright took the overall in the class.

McKie doing his interview with “FX.”

Seth Hughes grabbed 3rd in MX2 Intermediate.

Head Referee Gilles Braun. Thanks for your help on Friday night, Gilles.

Anthony Lebel gave it everything he had.

Beaupre after a tough moto.

Gedak talking with FX.

Tyler Gibbs.

Lindsey, Eve, and Liz joined my hat club.

#10 Antoine Brouillette took the win in the final Schoolboy 1 moto after a late charge by Racine came up just short.

He’s one of the riders Kaven Benoit works with.

Marco Dube and Bernadette Pomeroy checking out some 65cc racing.

That’s because young #41 Alexy Dube was out there.

#107 Ryan Gauld was all over Dionne for a moto win but this rear flat on the last lap hindered his progress to the front.

TJ Martin is about the happiest guy at the races these days.

You sure you’re qualified for this gig?

#44 Yanick Boucher checking out some amateur racing.

#201 Charlie Buteau.

Fun over on the Pee Wee track.

Full results can be found here: https://speedhive.mylaps.com/Events/1702770