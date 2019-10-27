Endurocross Presented by Fox Final Round Results | Shelby Turner Wins Again

Endurocross Presented by Fox Final Round Results | Shelby Turner Wins Again

Shelby Turner. | Jack Jaxson Photo/Endurocross

The 3rd and final round of the 2019 Endurocross Presented by Fox was held in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday.

Canadian Shelby Turner held the points lead in the Women’s Class heading into this one and took the win to clinch the title. She was undefeated in the 3-round series.

Shelby Turner raising the 2019 #1 plate. | @mjsmotophotos photo

Here’s a look at the results and final point standings.

Full results HERE.