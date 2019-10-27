Endurocross Presented by Fox Final Round Results | Shelby Turner Wins Again
The 3rd and final round of the 2019 Endurocross Presented by Fox was held in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday.
Canadian Shelby Turner held the points lead in the Women’s Class heading into this one and took the win to clinch the title. She was undefeated in the 3-round series.
Here’s a look at the results and final point standings.
|
|
|
| 1st
| #1
|
| COLTON HAAKER
PERRIS, CA
|1st
|1st
|2nd
|25
| 2nd
| #111
|
| TADDY BLAZUSIAK
POLAND, EU
|2nd
|2nd
|1st
|22
| 3rd
| #84
|
| TRYSTAN HART
INVEINERE, BC
|4th
|3rd
|3rd
|20
| 4th
| #118
|
| CORY GRAFFUNDER
SIMI VALLEY, CA
|6th
|4th
|8th
|18
| 5th
| #96
|
| TIM APOLLE
GERMANY, EU
|8th
|7th
|5th
|16
| 6th
| #15
|
| MAX GERSTON
NEW RIVER, AZ
|3rd
|5th
|13th
|15
| 7th
| #4
|
| GEOFF AARON
TEMECULA, CA
|10th
|9th
|4th
|14
| 8th
| #575
|
| NICK THOMPSON
GOSHEN, UT
|5th
|8th
|10th
|13
| 9th
| #696
|
| NOAH KEPPLE
EL CAJON, CA
|11th
|6th
|7th
|12
| 10th
| #6
|
| TY CULLINS
RIVERSIDE, CA
|7th
|14th
|6th
|11
Full results HERE.