Endurocross Presented by Fox Final Round Results | Shelby Turner Wins Again

Shelby Turner. | Jack Jaxson Photo/Endurocross

The 3rd and final round of the 2019 Endurocross Presented by Fox was held in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday.

Canadian Shelby Turner held the points lead in the Women’s Class heading into this one and took the win to clinch the title. She was undefeated in the 3-round series.

Shelby Turner raising the 2019 #1 plate. | @mjsmotophotos photo

Here’s a look at the results and final point standings.

WOMEN – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Points Earned
 1st   #50  KTM  SHELBY TURNER
 BARONS, AB 		 25
 2nd   #31  Beta  MORGAN TANKE
 RIVERSIDE, CA 		 22
 3rd   #417  Beta  RACHEL GUTISH
 TERRE HAUTE, IN 		 20
 4th   #77  Sherco  LOUISE FORSLEY
 LAKE ELSINORE, CA 		 18
 5th   #411  KTM  MARIA HAHN
 LYNNWOOD, WA 		 16
 6th   #27  KTM  OLIVIA PUGH
 TACOMA, WA 		 15
 7th   #31g  Unknown  ALLIE STAMBAUGH
 MONTROSE, CO 		 14
 8th   #506  KTM  MONIQUE JOHNSON
 RADIUM HOT SPRINGS, BC 		 13
 9th   #107  Husqvarna  CYD REINEN
 ALBANY, OR 		 12
WOMEN FINAL STANDINGS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 8/24/2019
Finish		 10/19/2019
Finish		 10/26/2019
Finish		 Total Points
1st – SHELBY TURNER
#50 – BARONS, AB		 1st 1st 1st 75
2nd – RACHEL GUTISH
#417 – TERRE HAUTE, IN		 3rd 2nd 3rd 62 (-13)
3rd – MARIA HAHN
#411 – LYNNWOOD, WA		 2nd 3rd 5th 58 (-17)
4th – ALLIE STAMBAUGH
#31g – MONTROSE, CO		 4th 6th 7th 47 (-28)
5th – MONIQUE JOHNSON
#506 – RADIUM HOT SPRINGS, BC		 5th 10th 8th 40 (-35)
EXPERT – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name
 1st   #99  KTM  BRANDEN PETRIE
 TOMAHAWK, AB 
 2nd   #17  KTM  SPENSER WILTON
 CALGARY, AB 
 3rd   #184  KTM  WILLIAM RIORDAN
 WOODLAND, CA 
 4th   #815  KTM  TYLER KINKADE
 OLYMPIA, WA 
 5th   #101  Honda  AUSTIN SCHIERMEISTER
 SAINT MARIES, ID 
INTERMEDIATE – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Points Earned
 1st   #243  KTM  NICK TOLMAN
 WEST JORDAN, UT 		 25
 2nd   #521  KTM  ANTHONY JOHNSON
 RATHDRUM, ID 		 22
 3rd   #514g  KTM  GAVIN MCCARTHY
 EL CAJON, CA 		 20
 4th   #423  KTM  COLE WILTON
 CALGARY, AB 		 18
 5th   #514  Kawasaki  JOEL TONSGARD
 ARLINGTON, WA 		 16
 6th   #50  KTM  SHELBY TURNER
 BARONS, AB 		 15
VET 35+ – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Points Earned
 1st   #96  KTM  JON SEEHORN
 ROCKFORD, WA 		 25
 2nd   #421  KTM  MICHEAL DOBOVICH
 CALGARY, AB 		 22
 3rd   #113  KTM  TED HAHN
 LYNNWOOD, WA 		 20
 4th   #805  Husqvarna  JOSEPH BARTZIOKAS
 JASPER, AB 		 18
 5th   #37  Husqvarna  CRAIG THOMPSON
 FRESNO, CA 		 16
 6th   #78  Husqvarna  BRIAN HULL
 GOLDEN, BC 		 15
 7th   #57  KTM  RYAN MIDDLETON
 CALGARY, AB 		 14
SUPER (PRO) – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Points Earned
 1st   #1  Husqvarna  COLTON HAAKER
 PERRIS, CA 		 1st 1st 2nd 25
 2nd   #111  KTM  TADDY BLAZUSIAK
 POLAND, EU 		 2nd 2nd 1st 22
 3rd   #84  KTM  TRYSTAN HART
 INVEINERE, BC 		 4th 3rd 3rd 20
 4th   #118  Yamaha  CORY GRAFFUNDER
 SIMI VALLEY, CA 		 6th 4th 8th 18
 5th   #96  Sherco  TIM APOLLE
 GERMANY, EU 		 8th 7th 5th 16
 6th   #15  Beta  MAX GERSTON
 NEW RIVER, AZ 		 3rd 5th 13th 15
 7th   #4  GasGas  GEOFF AARON
 TEMECULA, CA 		 10th 9th 4th 14
 8th   #575  KTM  NICK THOMPSON
 GOSHEN, UT 		 5th 8th 10th 13
 9th   #696  Husqvarna  NOAH KEPPLE
 EL CAJON, CA 		 11th 6th 7th 12
 10th   #6  TM  TY CULLINS
 RIVERSIDE, CA 		 7th 14th 6th 11
SUPER (PRO) FINAL STANDINGS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 8/24/2019
Finish		 10/19/2019
Finish		 10/26/2019
Finish		 Total Points
1st – COLTON HAAKER
#1 – PERRIS, CA		 1st 2nd 1st 72
2nd – TADDY BLAZUSIAK
#111 – POLAND, EU		 3rd 1st 2nd 67 (-5)
3rd – TRYSTAN HART
#84 – INVEINERE, BC		 5th 3rd 3rd 56 (-16)
4th – CORY GRAFFUNDER
#118 – SIMI VALLEY, CA		 2nd 9th 4th 52 (-20)
5th – MAX GERSTON
#15 – NEW RIVER, AZ		 4th 4th 6th 51 (-21)

Full results HERE.