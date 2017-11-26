Estrella Cemovic Recovery Fund | GoFundMe

A GoFundMe page has been started to aid in the recovery for injured motocrosser #25 Estrella Cemovic and her family.

From the page:

Estrella was in an accident on November 22 that caused a brain injury that has left her in a coma. We are waiting and praying for her to wake up. This Go Fund Me is intended to help her family cover the medical and travel costs of the injury and costs associated with Estrella’s recovery. The Cemovics are such a great family and my heart aches for them. As long as everyone keeps praying for Estrella I’m sure she will pull through.

If you can donate anything, here is the link: https://www.gofundme.com/estrella-cemovics-recovery-fund

Our thoughts go out to Estrella and her family. As Amelia Matchett said above, they are the nicest family you’ll ever meet. As of Sunday, Nov 26, they are seeing some improvements but there is still a long way to go. We’re all with you, Estrella.