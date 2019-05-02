Everything You Need to Know for the Las Vegas Supercross Finale

The 2019 Monster Energy Supercross finale will take place at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas this Saturday night. The event will be broadcast on the USA Network (more details below). Following several dramatic turns in the past couple of rounds, all three Supercross championships (450SX, 250SX East, 250SX West) are still up for grabs! Here’s everything you need to know:

How to watch:

Press Conference Friday at 1PM PT LIVE from Sam Boyd Stadium

Race Day Live:

Before you can race, you must qualify. Race Day Live! starts at 4 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. Race Day LIVE! is a pre-race show that streams every race day featuring LIVE coverage of qualifying. In addition, hosts Daniel Blair and Jim Holley will break down each race, give insider info and chat with special guests. The only way to watch Race Day LIVE! in 2019 is on NBC Sports Gold if you are inside the US, and on Supercross Video Pass if you are outside the US.

Main Show:

The racing starts at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch it LIVE in the East and Central time zones. You will also be able to see it live if you are in the Pacific or Mountain time zones and are a DISH or DIRECTV subscriber. Race coverage will start at 11 p.m. MT/10 p.m. PT for viewers in the Pacific or Mountain time zones with other cable providers. ALL CABLE SUBSCRIBERS CAN WATCH LIVE ON NBCSports.com.

You can also stream the event live on NBC Sports Gold if you are inside the US, and on Supercross Video Pass if you are outside the US. Re-airs will take place on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and at 12 a.m. ET Monday night/Tuesday morning on NBCSN.

Championship scenarios:

450SX:

The start of the 2019 450SX season was incredibly close, with Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin all neck-and-neck in points. It wasn’t until the middle of the season when Webb went on a tear, distancing himself from his rivals in the points. The championship remains alive though due to strong performances in the recent rounds by Eli Tomac. Until last weekend at East Rutherford, Webb’s KTM teammate Musquin was still in the running too. However, Musquin went down in the first turn at the East Rutherford Supercross, crushing any chance he had left of winning the 2019 title. Tomac was still in play though but, on a night in which he needed to be perfect, he made the same mistake twice costing him valuable positions. Tomac’s third-place finish at East Rutherford was enough to keep him in the championship hunt but, with Webb winning, it would take an incredible turn of events in Las Vegas for Tomac to steal the crown. First off, Tomac must win. He is 23 points back of Webb and second place only pays 23 points, and Webb would win on a tie-breaker due to more wins. But even if Tomac did win and take home 26 points, Webb would merely need to score three points to keep his championship lead. Webb can do this with a 20th-place finish.

250SX East:

Austin Forkner had been virtually flawless all season long. He had won every 250SX East race and, when East and West met, he still outperformed his 250SX East competitors. However, Forkner was playing a dangerous game during each practice session, pushing the limits of his bike to see what he could get away with during the races. This led to many crashes but, fortunately, each time he was able to remount and continue on his winning ways. This all changed at Nashville when Forkner suffered a much harder crash that, ultimately, will keep him out of this weekend’s finale. Due to his injury, Forkner has already lost positions to Chase Sexton and Justin Cooper in the points. Sexton and Cooper have had a great scrap for second all season long, and now it’s a scrap for first. Cooper hasn’t beat Sexton across the line since Arlington though, so he will have to ramp up his game if he wishes to outscore Sexton by 10 points and take the title.

250SX West:

Just eight points separate Adam Cianciarulo and Dylan Ferrandis heading into the Las Vegas finale, with Cianciarulo having the edge. The Kawasaki rider has won five out of the nine rounds so far this season. Behind him, Ferrandis has only taken two wins on his Yamaha, but he has been slightly more consistent. Ferrandis has finished on the podium seven times this year, as opposed to Cianciarulo who has only made it to the podium six times. Additionally, Ferrandis only got his first win three races ago at Seattle. They say that your first win is your hardest, and the rest come easier afterward. Indeed, Ferrandis proved that to be the case with his second win just one race later in Houston. With this extra boost of confidence, with just eight points to make up, and with the 250SX East riders getting involved, the championship is certainly an obtainable goal for Ferrandis if Cianciarulo comes up short.

Final Thought:

The 250SX title battles are very close and, with both the East and West divisions racing together at the same time, neither Chase Sexton (East) or Adam Cianciarulo (West) is safe from Justin Cooper (East) or Dylan Ferrandis (West) behind. While things look a little cozier for Cooper Webb in the 450SX class, anything can happen in Monster Energy Supercross. With 26 points up for grabs, a good roll of the dice for Tomac in Sin City could turn out in his favor if Webb comes up snake eyes.