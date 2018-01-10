Exclusive Fan VIP Experiences Coming to 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Special Access Packages for Ultimate Supercross Fans ELLENTON, Fla., (January 10, 2018) – Feld Entertainment® is proud to announce new fan VIP Experiences for 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship. As the most competitive and highest-profile motorcycle racing championship in the world, Monster Energy Supercross has entertained millions for 43 years. This season, fans will have the opportunity to purchase individual VIP experiences that give enthusiasts access to behind-the-scenes action on race day. For the ultimate fan, the Super VIP Experience package ($400) will provide special access to the Monster Energy Supercross Pits and Paddock area before and after the public at each event. This package, which is limited to 15 people per event, also includes a rare opportunity to visit the Supercross start gate and main stage on the track for photo opportunities and an exclusive look behind the scenes of one of the top Supercross race team haulers, plus a star athlete meet and greet. Purchasers also receive a limited-edition VIP credential and lanyard along with a swag bag of official Monster Energy Supercross merchandise.

The VIP Opening Ceremonies package ($200) is one of the most popular VIP experience for fans attending the opening ceremonies at each round of Monster Energy Supercross. Up to 20 fans will have the chance to be escorted to the main stage area where they will be right in the middle of rider introductions and the first Heat Race start.

The VIP SX on FOX Experience package ($150) takes fans behind the scenes to the TV “compound” for a live look-in to see what it takes to produce Monster Energy Supercross LIVE on FOX. This package, which is limited to 10 people, will provide fans an exclusive opportunity to learn about the broadcast, take pictures inside of the production facilities and then enjoy a meet and greet with SX on FOX hosts, Ralph Sheheen, Supercross legend Jeff Emig and pit reporter Jenny Taft.

The VIP Post-Race Press Conference package ($100) provides reserved seating for the official post-race press conferences at select events. Up to 10 fans will have a special behind-the-scenes experience with prominent level access to hear and see the rider’s emotions and witness the press and industry questions directly after the race.

The VIP Race Day Live Experience package ($100) includes a special access pass to the live broadcast of Race Day Live. Up to 10 fans per event will have the opportunity to meet the hosts, Daniel Blair and Jim “Hollywood” Holley, take pictures of the live set and get autographs.

The VIP In-Venue Message package ($75) provides a chance to wish Happy Birthday, pop the question, say thanks to a special someone or display any personal message you want everyone to see. The message, which can be accommodated for up to 25 people per event, will appear throughout the stadium on the venue ribbon boards, digital scoreboard or official race LED boards.

The Track Walk 1 package ($75) is an ultimate up-close experience of the Monster Energy Supercross race track. This package, which is limited to 35 people per event, includes a track tour with numerous opportunities to take pictures and an unprecedented view of the race surface at the halfway point of practice and timed qualifying.

The Track Walk 2 package ($75) is an ultimate up-close experience of the Monster Energy Supercross race track. This package, which is limited to 35 people per event, includes a track tour with numerous opportunities to take pictures and an unprecedented view of the race surface after qualifying and before the evening race program begins. For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, please log onto SupercrossLIVE.com , the official website of Monster Energy Supercross, or follow via social channels:

