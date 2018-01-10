Faces at the Races | Amsoil Arenacross | Dayton- Round 1

Faces at the Races | Amsoil Arenacross | Dayton- Round 1

By Billy Rainford

Round 1 of the 2018 Amsoil Arenacross Championship took place last Saturday at the Nutter Center on the campus of Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. In front of a packed house, 80 riders tried to qualify for the AX Lites class and 79 tried in the premiere 250 AX class.

Defending champion, #1 Gavin Faith, took both main event wins (they do 2 in the 250AX class) and #282 Garrett Marchbanks was the winner of the AX Lites main.

‘Faces at the Races‘ isn’t about the on-track racing action, though. This column is about the riders, fans, and industry folk just hanging out in and around the track. So, here’s a look at some of the people that made round 1 a huge success.