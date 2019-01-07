Faces at the Races | Anaheim 1 | Strikt Gear

Faces at the Races | Anaheim 1 | Strikt Gear

By Billy Rainford

It’s time to kick off the New Year with our first Faces at the Races column of 2019. Here’s a closer look at the people at and around the races this past weekend at round 1 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series in Anaheim, California.

The weather wasn’t very conducive to pit wanderings, but it was nice to get this ball rolling.