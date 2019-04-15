Faces at the Races | Arenacross Series Rounds 1 and 2

By Billy Rainford

Photos by John Meaney

John Meaney has been firing over bombs from both rounds of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Series and we’ve yet to post a ‘Faces at the Races’ column from either one! Let’s see if we can remedy that right here and now.

Let’s have a look at some of the people who were hanging out and racing in Abbotsford and Calgary.

If you’re scoring at home, that’s the 2nd Seinfeld reference of the article.

Next round is April 27th in Sarnia, Ontario. We’ll see you there!