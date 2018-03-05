Faces at the Races | Atlanta Supercross | PRMX

By Billy Rainford

Round 9 of the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series headed to the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, Saturday night. The stadium is a thing of beauty on the outside. There are so many different roads an level out there that Jeff and I didn’t know if we were ever going to find the spot we were supposed to pick up our credentials! It’s a maze of overpasses and walkways that will have you scratching your angry head.

We managed to luck into the right area and got set up. We then drove away and wondered where we were going to park. A lot of the stadiums on the outskirts of cities have massive parking areas which can mean for a lot of walking but will save you the possible $40 charge to park your vehicle. We circled for a while and literally bumped into a spot that was only $20, so we jumped on it.

This column isn’t about the racing action — we’ll leave that for Jeff’s ‘McThoughts‘ and Hammertime’s ‘Reality Check‘ columns. ‘Faces at the Races’ is our tongue-in-cheek look at the racers, mechanics, fans…anything we think is funny or telling about the people at the races.

So, unless you want more ado (I’ve had a few people say they like it), here’s our look at the Atlanta Supercross. And, as always, these are all in good fun.