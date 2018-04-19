Faces at the Races | Barrie Arenacross | Race Tech
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
Here’s a closer look at the people who made the effort to brave the elements and get to the Molson Centre in Barrie, ON for the final round of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour this past weekend.
I hope everyone made it home in one piece. It was a pretty rough drive home to London Sunday afternoon, to say the least.
Remember, as always, this is all in good fun…
Chloe and Emma stepped in to fill the Rockstar girls’ shoes when they couldn’t make it back to Barrie from Toronto on Saturday.
Laurie Waddell from BC during track walk.
Team Barrett ready for a full day of amateur racing.
All business up fr…no, wait…this is a party up front AND in the back! Strong work.
It looks like Dan Beaton just said something these guys aren’t entirely sold on.
What a cool way to spend a weekend at that age. #memories
Motley crew. No, not the band.
Jeff and Sam Gaynor weren’t sure they were going to race the event. They did.
This is one of those shots I go looking for in 10 years time, guaranteed.
The Canadian version of Ryder DiFrancesco?
It’s OK, Dan, I was listening.
Hey, Marco Cannella, how’s the latest book by Charles Duhigg, “The Power of Habit?”
Cale Foster getting Jess Pettis ready to go out and win.
Daryl Murphy getting the gate ready to go.
When you walk up to someone and show them a photo on your camera, it’s called “Wiebing.” And that’s the term’s namesake, Randy Wiebe. Good to see you and your new hip wardrobe, Randy.
It was definitely worth the trip to Barrie for Jess Pettis.
Everyone has their own way of dealing with pre-race stress.
I know neither Barrett sister’s name is Rona, but that’s just what I call both of them…Rona Barrett. (Google it, Bowker!)
Shawn Maffenbeier may have lost the battle, but he won the war. Therefore, he gets to write the history.
#9 Cade Clason is FREE and loving it!
I held off as long as I could, waiting for Matt Goerke to crack a smile.
Erin and Chloe saying cheese.
The elusive Goerke half smile.
#101 Ryan Lockhart made the worthwhile trip from BC and took 3rd place in the 250 class.
#72 Kyle Keast pushed his bike across the transponder line Saturday night. I walked right past and forgot to snap the photo. Rookie…
Brett Lee interviews Westen Wrozyna for a bit to play during the live broadcast. We did one together and I heard they actually aired it!
Hey, Jess, can I get a photo? Too late!
Colton Facciotti and Shawn during track walk.
There’s nothing elusive about the Maffenbeier sarcasm. It’s pervasive.
#23 Jason Benny running the mutton chops.
Race Tech product placement photo op.
#415 Dario Zecca’s bail on the finish line jump officially makes him the luckiest person who was there all weekend. That was way too close!
They say hair comes from your mother’s side of the family, Dario, but don’t believe a word of it!
Webster’s Dictionary defines a preposition as anything Colton can do to a KTM Canada banner.
Going over some line choices.
Dan Tricco keeping a close watch on one of Jake’s races.
#243 Eric Schildt and #156 Cole Wilson would see a lot of each other over the weekend.
Mike Alessi wasn’t racing the AX stuff, but the word on the street is that you may catch him racing the AMO event at Gopher Dunes this Sunday. Sorry, rest of the Pro field…
Tyler Medaglia trying to avoid Jeff McConkey and me during track walk.
Yep, that’s the guy I’ve been talking about! Jay Thompson is a big part of the problem. And I’m totally joking.
FXR’s Andy White is a very busy guy these days.
Brett Lee is happy to back where he belongs. It will be so good to be back at the Walton TransCan this year!
If you do this when I point my camera at you, there’s a 100% chance I’m going to use it. You’ve been warned, Julien.
There’s also a 100% chance that social media will be the death of us all.
Did you know #24 Michael Fowler is a Josh Cartwright story? Dude’s an Engineer!
Is #27 Tanner Ward wearing a rug? I can make these jokes because I have no hair. At least that’s what I keep telling myself…
#157 Wyatt Waddell limbering up before practice.
Shawn kicks high enough to be a Rockette!
Social Media kills 2 with one shot!
Billy Mullen yells my name then pretends to look away when I turn to take the shot. We’re on to you, Billy.
Another very happy Scott bike rider, but someone should tell his face. Come on, smile!
Sam Cannella is just one of those guys that will put a smile on your face.
Shawn must have just looked right at him!
Behind-the-scenes work never gets the thanks it deserves. Thanks, ladies.
‘Bama in the house! Or is it ‘Ole Miss. I have to be honest, I don’t really know the difference.
Lisa Snider is the smiling face that holds everything you don’t see together, in my opinion.
Gavin Henderson on the left was the winner of Saturday’s 4-pack of tickets. He had to give the 4th away. I wonder who the lucky random spectator was?
As seen at the side of every road in every Public Utilities worker job.
Anyone remember that little Gangnam Style dance video clip from the 2013 MMRS Madoc National we posted? No? Well she’s the one who was dancing.
Um, it’s Mrs. Thompson, if you’re nasty. OK, that one was a stretch.
I wonder what Dawn McClintock looked like at the end of her drive home Sunday, if this was before she left?!
Jason Moore from Fox Racing Canada has removed the lip warmer/food saver. He looks like Stacy Keach now. No, not at all, but it was the only lame reference I could think of.
Steve Anderson should be back with Steven Anderson in a few weeks, once #396’s foot heals.
Justin Roney brings in the new #1 Kawasaki of Maffenbeier.
That’s Jetwerx CEO Justin Thompson. We did a podcast with him yesterday. Give it a listen.
Everyone looks better standing next to the #1.
Cole Thompson takes the early lead in the hunt for the $100K.
Dan Beaton at the end of a long Arenacross season.
Team Cannella broke the Canadian record for post-race hugs Saturday night. Strong work, gang.
And then Ryan drank from his dirty boot. He’s “just a small-town boy…” | Jeff McConkey photo
OK, everyone, take a break and gather yourselves before we head out on the long summer journey to crown a Motocross champion. See you at the races…