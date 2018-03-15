Faces at the Races | Daytona 2018 | Legend Intl.
By Billy Rainford
Sorry we’re a little late this week. It was a bit of a grind getting back to Canada from Sunny Florida this time. We’re all safely back home now so here’s a look behind the scenes from Daytona Motor Speedway this past weekend.
If this isn’t a good place to start, I don’t know what is! Hello to you too, Michael Fowler.
Westen Wrozyna gets his first look at the famous Daytona track.
The last time Colton Facciotti touched this track, there was no way you could even walk it.
Austin Forkner planning his send route.
Even ‘The Man’ gets nervous on race day! “I got gas in the tank, I got money in the bank…”
Colton during riders’ meeting.
Derek Schuster.
“Um, ya, they’re saying there’s a chance the wind will pick up later. What wind speed is this product rated to?”
Jordan Smith has a feeling it’s going to be a good day.
Unfortunately, Josh Osby would crash and put himself out for the day.
Reading the rules of Daytona.
Just look at this crew.
Josh Cartwright was about to head into his best night of the season.
Joey Crown was in Daytona with his Club MX Redemption Racing team. He’s 2 months out from ACL surgery at this point.
Team brass.
Londoner, Josh Snider.
It was about to be a shortened schedule for Cole Martinez’s mechanic. Get well soon, COle.
‘Merica!
Man, the list of injured riders is long, this season.
RC goes live.
Kyle Chisholm checks out a section.
I actually apologized to Eli Tomac (standing to my left) and said I was old and so his dad, John Toma,c was a MTB hero of mine.
We all thought the sand section would be tougher than it ended up being.
Vince Friese was looking for a better night than he had in Atlanta.
Nick Wey with a freshie.
Get well soon, Jimmy Decotis.
“Just act like the bald guy isn’t here…”
“Is he still standing there?”
Adam Enticknap went live for Supercross Live.
Tevin Tapia on track walk.
Teammates having a nice walk in the sand.
Kolby Camero getting the scoops…
Keeping the rigs clean was tough in Daytona. That sand gets EVerywhere
That’s the newest Snider, right there.
You know when you’re hitting a new track and there’s that one double you’re still not doing? Well, it happens at all levels, apparently.
I love pit board photos.
Robbie Feder helping out Cedric Soubeyras.
En Francais, s’il vous plait.
Jimmy D hit the ground a couple times.
Chase Sexton checking out some Daytona action.
Sorry, Julien, this WAS your best shot!
Jenny Taft getting caught up with RJ Hampshire. Unfortunately, the things she learned in this conversation would not be the big story with RJ. Get well soon.
Cartwright.
Are we keeping you up, Logan Karnow? He’s gonna kill me for this one.
We see you seeing us!
Brendan and Alex.
Colton’s pit.
Westen signing a jersey for a fan.
I always bring a little knife to lens fight!
TJ Allbright helping out.
We won’t be seeing Jimmy on the track any time soon, so he gets a few shots in here.
Cale Foster tries to hide from my camera.
Austin Watling isn’t racing on the track anymore but he’s still there.
Justin Petker’s new profile pic.
On to the night show for Wrozyna.
There’s Cale again.
Cale shows where his bikini shot is hidden on Westen’s race jersey.
Marvin and his lit up neck brace for opening ceremonies.
“OK, your interview is over, gimme back my hat!”
At this point, Justin Brayton didn’t know just how good the night was going to be.
Cooper enters the building.
Local boy, Malcolm Stewart.
RC did a lap wearing a microphone for the crowd.
Brendan and Westen, pre-show.
Pyro guys.
Richard Jackson about to make it to the show.
Sylvain Brodeur and some Canadians checking out Daytona.
It’s our old buddy, Blake Savage, with Christian Craig.
Logan Karnow made his first main event in Daytona.
Time to go racing.
Michael Fowler made it into the night show, too.
Pre-race nerves for Zach Osborne.
Zack Williams about to head out in Heat 1.
There’s just never enough time to shake out your goggles enough, it seems.
Luke Renzland with some last-minute hydration.
“I didn’t leave the iron on, did I, Zach?”
Stretching out the hands and forearms.
This was interesting…
I waited, just in case there were more fireworks. There weren’t.
Ryder DiFrancesco ready for racing the following couple days.
That’s a win for Jordan.
And a very close second for Jeremy Martin.
A trip to the main was a win for Logan.
More pit boards.
I see you!
That was one hell of a ride!
How he could have gone faster???
Justin Brayton celebrates a once in a lifetime moment.
More.